Centre’s support for Polavaram assured

Rajamahendravaram: Union Jal Shakti Secretary VL Kantha Rao assured AP of the Centre’s unwavering support. He set a target to complete the first phase of the Polavaram project by March or June 2027. He noted that approximately 8,000 acres of land are yet to be acquired and urged the state to accelerate both land acquisition and rehabilitation works.

Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu met Union Jal Shakti Secretary Kantha Rao in Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday to discuss the expedited progress of the Polavaram Irrigation Project. During the high-level meeting, the minister emphasised that the state government is executing the project at a rapid pace with the cooperation of the central government. Minister Ramanaidu provided a detailed briefing to the secretary regarding the current work schedules, quality control measures, and the status of parallel relief and rehabilitation (R&R) efforts for displaced families. He specifically requested the Centre’s intervention to provide immediate clearance for pending project designs. Furthermore, he sought reimbursement for the increased capacity of the Polavaram right and left main canals, which have been expanded to 17,500 cusecs.

Noting the regional water needs, the minister urged the secretary to grant speedy technical and financial approvals for the Polavaram-Nallamalasagar project. This initiative aims to utilise the vast quantity of Godavari floodwaters estimated at an average of 3,000 TMC annually, which currently flows unused into the Bay of Bengal. He also appealed for federal assistance in protecting coastal and riverbank areas from erosion caused by cyclones and tides, particularly along the Godavari, Krishna, Penna, Vamsadhara, and Nagavali rivers.

Addressing inter-state water concerns, Minister Ramanaidu requested the Centre to prevent Karnataka from proceeding with land acquisition or resettlement and rehabilitation (R&R) works related to increasing the height of the Almatti Dam, as the matter remains sub-judice in the Supreme Court. Additionally, he sought financial aid for desilting and widening the delta drains at their confluence points with the sea. In response, the secretary clarified that funding would not be a constraint, stating that the release of central funds would keep pace with the construction speed. He encouraged the state to finish Phase I promptly so that Phase II work could commence immediately.

He also expressed confidence that completing the first phase would restore public faith in the project’s eventual conclusion. Furthermore, the secretary agreed to provide financial backing for various state requests, including the RRR (Repair, Renovation, and Restoration) schemes, PMKSY, and flood management projects. The meeting was attended by PPA CEO Sanjeev Oraon, Central Water Commission Member Yogesh Paithankar, East Godavari Collector Kirti Chekuri, and senior officials from the Water Resources Department.