Centuries-old curse outcasts Boyas & Kurvas from Pyalakurthy

Pyalakurthy, Kurnool : In the heart of Kurnool district lies Pyalakurthy, a village where an age-old superstition has led to the enduring exclusion of the Boya (Valmiki) community. This deeply ingrained belief, rooted in an ancient tale, has resulted in the absence of Boya families in the village for generations.

Local elders recount a story from centuries ago: a pregnant woman from the Brahmin community was allegedly assaulted and killed by some from the Boya community. In response, a saint, angered by the atrocity, is said to have cursed the Boya community, declaring that they would face dire consequences if they entered or resided in Pyalakurthy. While there is no documented evidence to support this tale, it remains a powerful narrative within the village.

Pyalakurthy, situated in Kodumur mandal, boasts a population of nearly 10,000, encompassing various communities—except the Boya and Kurva communities. Vijay Yadav, a local resident, notes that the current generation knows little about the origins of this superstition, yet the tradition persists. He adds that not only the Boya community but also the Kurva community avoids settling in the village. Another resident shares stories passed down through generations, attributing several untimely deaths to the curse when Boya community members attempted to settle in the village. "A few years ago, a Boya man from Kodumur tried to live here, but he faced sudden tragedies in his family and eventually left," he recalls. Even today, Boya community members avoid visiting Pyalakurthy after sunset, fearing the curse. A member of the Boya Hakkula Porata Samithi (Boya Rights Struggle Committee) reveals that the community has discussed this issue multiple times. Despite efforts to challenge the superstition, no one has dared to settle in the village. "This belief is deeply rooted and continues to instill fear among our people," he laments. Spandana Suresh, state president of Jana Vignana Vedika (JVV), criticises the superstition and urges people to abandon such irrational beliefs. He announces that a team, including activists from the Boya community, will visit Pyalakurthy and stay overnight to dispel the myths. "We will conduct awareness programs to encourage people to rely on logic and reason rather than blind beliefs," he asserts.

As efforts to challenge superstition gain momentum, the question remains whether the people of Pyalakurthy and the Boya community can overcome this age-old myth and embrace coexistence. The journey toward dispelling deeply rooted beliefs is fraught with challenges, but with continued advocacy and education, there is hope for a more inclusive future.