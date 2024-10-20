Centurion University felicitates weightlifting winners

Vizianagaram : Centurion University management has honoured the weightlifters from the institute for their outstanding performances in recent competitions held in Himachal Pradesh.

On Saturday, the Vice Chairman of Centurion University Prof DN Rao celebrated Ch Srilakshmi’s achievement for winning a gold medal at the national-level competition in Himachal Pradesh.

B Adinarayana also excelled, securing two gold medals in state-level contests.

Additionally, V Mounika and D Chiranjeevi received gold and silver medals, respectively, and were recognized during the event.

On the same day, the university management distributed scholarships to students who demonstrated merit in various areas.Prof DN Rao and Prof GSN Raju presented the merit scholarships sponsored by the Aditam Trust. D Teja and K Lavanya were awarded scholarships of Rs 1.5 lakhs each through this trust. Dean Dr Sunny Deol, Dr Vijay Babu, Dr RS Varma, Dr Mohan Babu, and others also participated in the programme.