CEO to check counting centres in Bandar, Bhimavaram today

Vijayawada: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena will inspect the arrangements made for counting of votes in Machilipatnam in Krishna district and Bhimavaram of West Godavari district on Thursday. The polling for the 175 Assembly constituencies and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies was held on May 13 and counting will take place on June 4.

CEO Mukesh Kumar Meena is conducting a review meetings with the officials and gave directions to them to follow rules and regulations formulated by Election Commission of India.

He is also visiting the districts and inspecting the arrangements made for the counting of votes. He will depart from Vijayawada on May 30 at 10 am and arrive Machilipatnam at 11.30 am. He will inspect the counting centres and the strong room there.

After the lunch, the CEO will depart from Machilipatnam at 2 pm and reach Bhimavaram in West Godavari district at 3.30 pm. He will inspect the strong rooms and counting centres from 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm. He will leave Bhimavaram at 4.30 pm and arrive at Vijayawada.

The Election Commission made arrangements for counting of votes of seven Assembly constituencies of Krishna district at Dr B R Ambedkar Administrative Block, Krishna University, Rudravaram village, Machilpatnam mandal.

Elections to the Assembly seats of Machilipatnam, Avanigadda, Gudivada, Gannavaram, Pedana, Pamarru and Penamaluru was held on May 13. Besides, elections were also held from Machilipatnam Lok Sabha constituency. The district officials inspected the strong rooms and arrangements made for the counting of votes.

In Bhimavaram, the counting of votes will be held at two engineering colleges. Elections were held for Achanta, Palacole, Narasapuram, Bhimavaram, Undi, Tanuku and Tadepalligudem Assembly seats in West Godavari district.

Counting of votes for the Assembly seats of Achanta, Palacole, Narasapuram and Tanuku will be held at Vishnu Engineering College in Bhimavaram. Counting for Bhimavaram, Undi and Tadepalligudem seats will be held at SRKR Engineering College in Bhimavaram.

Counting of postal ballot votes of Narasapuram Lok Sabha constituency will take place at Vishnu Engineering College. The EC made tight security at the strong rooms and counting centres.

Initially, the counting of postal ballots will be held and later the counting of votes in EVMs will be taken up. EC conducted training classes to the counting staff and made arrangements at the respective counting centres.

West Godavari district collector Sumit Kumar along with joint collector C V Praveen Aditya inspected the counting centre at Vishnu Engineering College on Tuesday.