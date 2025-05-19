CGST office holds cyclothon as part of pre-GST day celebrations

Tirupati: As part of the pre-GST Day celebrations, a cyclothon-cum-walkathon was organised by the Central GST Office in Tirupati on Sunday. The event was formally flagged off by Joint Commissioner of GST M Ambe. The 8th anniversary of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) will be observed on July 1, under the theme ‘GST: Simplifying Taxes; Empowering Citizens’. In line with the theme and in collaboration with the Fit India Campaign, the fitness event was organised to promote health and wellness among its staff and the public.

The marathon and walkathon route began from the Central GST Office in Amaravati Nagar, passing through Mahila University Road, Vaikunthapuram Arch, MR Palli Police Station, Annamayya Circle, and the Air Bypass Road.

Speaking at the event, Joint Commissioner Ambe highlighted the importance of regular physical activity and fitness. He mentioned that the department would continue to organise such health-focused initiatives. He also urged taxpayers to pay their taxes promptly and contribute to the nation’s development. Several officials and staff members participated in the event, including Deputy Commissioner AJ Prasad, Assistant Commissioners S Vini, S Prema, S Bhagya Lakshmi, and S Raja Kumari and other staff took part.