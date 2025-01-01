Live
Just In
Chaganti Koteswara Rao Backs Campaign Against Negativity on Social Media
Renowned spiritual orator Chaganti Koteswara Rao has extended his support to the Andhra Pradesh government’s campaign aimed at reducing negativity on social media. Drawing from the wisdom of the Mahabharata, Chaganti emphasized Bheeshma’s timeless teaching: “Speak to others as you wish to be spoken to.”
In his remarks, Chaganti explained the importance of thoughtful communication, both online and offline. Referencing Bheeshma’s counsel to Yudhishthira in the Shanti Parva, he explained, “Speech should be respectful, kind, and constructive. Just as we wish to be treated with dignity, we must extend the same consideration to others.”
Chaganti expressed concern over the growing toxicity on social media, where trolling, misinformation, and harsh comments have become all too common. “Social media has become a double-edged sword. While it connects people and spreads ideas, it is often misused to hurt and defame. Responsible communication is the need of the hour,” he said.
The spiritual leader urged people to apply Bheeshma’s principle to their online behavior. “Words carry great power. They can heal or harm, build bridges or create divides. By choosing our words wisely and speaking with kindness, we can foster a positive and respectful digital environment,” he added.
Chaganti’s endorsement of the campaign brings a moral and cultural depth to the initiative, reminding people of the values of respect and empathy in communication. His message is a timely call to action for netizens to rethink their online interactions and contribute to a healthier social media space.