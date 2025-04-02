Chain snatcher strikes, targets secretariat staffer

Anantapur: A chain snatching incident took place in Anantapur on Tuesday morning, leaving a secretariat employee in shock. The accused, a 30-year-old unidentified man, targeted staffer in health department Shakuntala, who was on her way to distribute pensions.

According to police sources, Shakuntala, employed at Secretariat No. 71 under Anantapur Corporation limits, was travelling on her scooter when the snatcher followed her near the HSC Canal. The accused intercepted her vehicle, forcibly pulled her gold chain, which broke into two pieces, and fled with half of it. Following the incident, the victim lodged a complaint at the Anantapur Third Town Police Station.

Expressing concern over safety, she questioned the lack of security for government employees performing official duties. Police have launched an investigation and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the accused.