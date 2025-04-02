Live
- World Autism Awareness Day 2025: Inspiring Quotes to Support and Empower
- Nara Lokesh lays stone for CBG plant in Prakasam district
- Step into Wellness: Inspiring Quotes for National Walking Day 2025
- 13 Maoists arrested in Chhattisgarh
- MNREGS significantly contributes to infra devpt in Kurnool
- Census was conducted even during wars: Kharge
- Bulldozer demolition in Prayagraj inhuman, illegal: SC
- Chawla hails Ashwani’s show vs KKR
- Prabhsimran, Iyer shine as PBKS beat LSG by 8 wkts
- Srisailam temple receives Hundi offerings of Rs 6.09 cr
Chain snatcher strikes, targets secretariat staffer
A chain snatching incident took place in Anantapur on Tuesday morning, leaving a secretariat employee in shock.
Anantapur: A chain snatching incident took place in Anantapur on Tuesday morning, leaving a secretariat employee in shock. The accused, a 30-year-old unidentified man, targeted staffer in health department Shakuntala, who was on her way to distribute pensions.
According to police sources, Shakuntala, employed at Secretariat No. 71 under Anantapur Corporation limits, was travelling on her scooter when the snatcher followed her near the HSC Canal. The accused intercepted her vehicle, forcibly pulled her gold chain, which broke into two pieces, and fled with half of it. Following the incident, the victim lodged a complaint at the Anantapur Third Town Police Station.
Expressing concern over safety, she questioned the lack of security for government employees performing official duties. Police have launched an investigation and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the accused.