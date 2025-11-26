Chambers targets higher footfall for Business Expo 2025

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) held a curtain-raiser on Tuesday for its upcoming second edition of three-day Business Expo 2025 from December 12, set to be one of the state’s largest industry events. The event was organised at a hotel here.

Speaking at the launch, minister for housing and information and public relations PR Kolusu Parthasarathy said Andhra Pradesh remains an attractive destination for investments under the leadership of the Chief Minister.

“The state is poised for economic growth and is attracting significant investments. AP Chambers has chosen the right time to organise Business Expo 2025,” he said, congratulating the federation and wishing it a stupendous success.

Minister for MSMEs Kondapalli Srinivas and AP NRTS chairman Dr Ravi Vemuru also attended the event. The ministers unveiled the expo’s audio-visual presentation and brochure.

AP Chambers president Potluri Bhaskara Rao, past president Muttavarapu Murali Krishna, executive vice-president B Raja Sekhar, general secretary Subbarao Ravuri, and treasurer S Akkaiah Naidu president of Andhra Pradesh Star Hotels Association (ASHA) Ramisetty Veeraswamy were also present.

Representatives from nearly 25 sectoral associations participated, and the MSME Minister interacted with them to understand challenges faced by small and medium enterprises.

Potluri Bhaskara Rao said the first edition of the Business Expo, held in November 2024 in Vijayawada, drew more than 150 exhibitors and became one of the region’s largest business gatherings. He added that the 2025 edition would be expanded significantly, featuring around 160 exhibitors and expecting more than 30,000 visitors. The expo will also host sectoral seminars with participation from ministers, bureaucrats, industry leaders, entrepreneurs and subject experts.

Executive vice-president Raja Sekhar announced that AP Chambers has received approval under the Union ministry of MSME’s PMS Scheme, allowing micro and small enterprises with Udyam Registration to apply for stall rent reimbursement.