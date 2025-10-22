Chandana Mohan Rao passes away

Visakhapatnam: Chandana Mohan Rao, who made an indelible mark in retail sector of both the Telugu states, passed away on September 20.

Starting his career as a daily labourer, Chandana Mohan Rao, started a wholesale clothing business in 1972.

With an interest in business since childhood, he opened Ramachandra Cloth Showroom in 1976.

Later in 1982, he opened another showroom in Rajamahendravaram under brand Chandana Kanchi Sarees.

In Visakhapatnam, he commenced a new clothing business under the banner of Chandana Brothers at Jagadamba centre in 1984.

According to the showroom officials, he introduced the concept of retail sales at wholesale rates and commenced exchange offers for the first time.

In 1998, he entered the jewellery field and later introduced the first hallmark gold jewellery in the Telugu states.

With the encouragement of Mohan Rao’s son-in-law Mavuri Venkata Ramana, the first shopping mall in the city was opened as CMR Shopping Mall.

Apart from providing employment opportunities to thousands of people and providing employment to scores of families, CMR Charitable Trust was initiated to serve poor students.