Chandana Yatra festival from today

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): The 21st annual Chandana Yatra festival will be held from January 28 to February 2 under the auspices of Srimad Ubhaya Vedantacharya Peetham Trust (Srirangam) at Sri Varahalakshmi Nrisimha Swamy Kshetra, Korukonda road, Simhachalanagar.

Temple trustees Kalepu Surya Simhachalam and Nageswara Rao explained about the programme at a press meet here on Friday. Priest Avasarala Srikiran said that the ceremonial prayer, Vishvaksena Puja and Vainateya Pratishta will be held at 6 pm on Saturday. He said that Tiruveedhi (Garuda Seva) festival will be held at a distance of 11 km at 4 pm on Sunday. On January 30, morning worship, homam, Thiru Kalyana mahotsavam and Murthy Kalasharadhan will be performed in the evening.

Chandanottarana and Archana with gold flowers will take place in the early hours of January 31. From 6 am to 6 pm, a Nijaroopa darshan will be provided. In the night, Ashtottara Satha Kalasabhishekam, Chandan Samarpana, and Tirdha Goshti programmes will be held. On the morning of February 1, Nityarupa Darshan begins in the form of Chandana Alankaram. Chakra Snanam and Chorotsavam will be performed. On the 2nd, Anna Samaradhana, Puspa Yagam, and Mahapurnahuti will be held.