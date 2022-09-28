Chandi Homam, Rudra Parayana performed in Srisailam

Srisailam (Nandyal): The 10-day Dasara Mahotsavams are being celebrated on a grand manner at Srisailam temple.

On the second day on Tuesday, the authorities have organised morning prayers to Ammavaru. Besides morning prayers, the authorities have also conducted special Kumkumarchana, Navavarchanalu, Japanusta, Parayana, Surya Namaskaram, Chandi Homam, Panchaakshari, Bhramari, Bala Japanusta, Chandi Parayana, Chaturveda Parayana and Kumari Puja.

In a press release the authorities have stated that Rudra Homam, Rudrayagam, Japam and Rudra Parayana were also held in the morning.

Later in the evening, Japam, Parayanam, Navavararchana, Kumkumarchana and Chandi Homam were performed. Late in the night at around 9 pm, Kalaratri Puja, Ammavari Astana Seva and Suvasini Puja were organised.

During the Dasara Mahotsavams, Kumari Puja would be performed every day. At Kumari puja, prayers would be offered to the children in the age group of 2 to 10 years after presenting flowers, fruits and new clothes. Kumari Puja is also one of the important events in the Dasara Mahotsavams.

The officials have also stated that as part of Nava Durga Alankaram, Ammavari Utsava Moorthi would be decorated as Brahmacharini. This is the second form of Nava Durga Alankaram. The devotees would get relief from stress and other problems by offering prayers to the Devi.

Later in the evening, Mayura Vahana Seva was organised to Swami and Amma varu. At Mayura Vahana Seva, the Utsava moorthis were seated on the Vahanam decorated in a grand manner. Subsequently, special prayers were offered to Swami and Ammavaru.