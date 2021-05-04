Chandra Babu Naidu condoles death of Sabbam Hari

Mangalagiri: TDP national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday expressed shock and grief over the demise of former MP and party leader Sabbam Hari due to coronavirus infection.

Naidu said that it was disturbing him a lot and he was not able to believe the fact that Sabbam Hari was no more. It was expected that the ex-MP would recover from the deadly infection but that did not happen. Now, the tragic news had come as a big shock to one and all.

In the death of the senior leader, the TDP would suffer an irreparable loss.

In a statement here, the TDP chief said that Sabbam Hari was always in the forefront to respond to the problems of the general public. As a Lok Sabha MP and Vizag Mayor, he rendered active services to the people. He spoke strongly to highlight the sufferings of the people. The former MP had got a firm understanding and grip over contemporary politics at the State and national levels.

Naidu asserted that the TDP would always stand by the family members of Sabbam Hari in this hour of great loss. With his selfless services, he had stood like a model for all of us. Sabbam Hari was frank and outspoken.

Naidu expressed condolences to the bereaved family members and prayed that the departed leader's soul would rest in peace.

TDP national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh expressed grief and termed the death of Sabbam Hari as 'very painful and tragic'. The TDP lost a people's leader who was always there to question any wrong that was being done to the State. It was hard to believe that the strong leader has succumbed to Covid-19. The MLC conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.