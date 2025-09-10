Chandrababu addresses at 'Super Six' meeting, says super six initiatives became success

In Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu addressed attendees at the Super Six Super Hit public meeting, asserting that recent elections have transformed history. He emphasised that the gathering was not merely a political rally, but a platform to reaffirm the commitments made during his government's 15-month tenure.

“I am here to declare that our Super Six initiatives have been a resounding success,” stated CM Naidu, expressing gratitude to the farmers, women's groups, and young supporters who played a vital role in this achievement. He acknowledged ongoing protests in Nepal, noting that 200 Telugu individuals were currently stranded there, and announced that Minister Lokesh has been tasked with facilitating their return.

Naidu highlighted the importance of governance as a means of fulfilling promises rather than engaging in vote-seeking politics. He took pride in the electoral participation, revealing that 57 per cent of voters turned out, resulting in a 94 per cent success rate for the alliance, which secured 164 seats and left the opposition without significant representation.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who also attended the public meeting, reiterated the alliance government's commitment to the Super Six programmes despite facing financial challenges. He outlined several initiatives, including comprehensive health insurance for families, expedited gram sabhas, and an ambitious plan to plant one crore saplings, all aimed at transforming Rayalaseema into a prosperous region. Kalyan assured the public of maintaining law and order in the region.