Chandrababu alleges attempted murder on him, demands CBI inquiry

Telugu Desam Party National President Chandrababu Naidu has made severe comments regarding the police filing a case of attempted murder against him. He claimed that there was an attempt to kill him and that the case of attempted murder was filed against him in reverse.



Naidu alleged that the YSRCP has created chaos in Angalla on the orders of the Chief Minister, and the police had prior information about the planned vandalism. He also alleged that members of the YCP (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party) had come to kill him and that his life has been saved multiple times by commandos.

The former Chief Minister demanded that the attacks should be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and that the CBI should conduct an inquiry into the attack on him. He questioned why the police, who promptly arrested TDP cadre did not control the YSRCP ranks in Angalla.

Naidu requested an immediate CBI investigation to uncover any plans to harm him claiming that to have been attacked numerous times in a similar manner.

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh government has filed cases against 20 people including Chandrababu Naidu over the riots on Punganur during the latter's visit.