Chandrababu alleges govt. of atrocities in the AP, urges youth to step in to save the state

Telugu Desam leader N Chandrababu Naidu called on the youth to take the responsibility of saving the state and to invent a society free from destruction and partisanship. Naidu wished the youth a happy National Youth Day on the occasion of Swamy Vivekananda birth anniversary. "While the state is developed as an investment destination and a job creation hub during the five-year TDP rule, the YSRCP government will be seen as flagging the future of Andhra Pradesh," Naidu asserted.

He was incensed that the state had been plunged into a debt trap and all investment and industries and halting development. He alleged that youth welfare schemes were halted and squandered self-employment opportunities, had left the promises given to the youth. He accused the government of terrorizing people from all walks of life with political terrorism.

Thousands of young people have been jailed on illegal charges and false allegations leveled against social media activists. "In the 67-year history of the state, there have not been so many attacks and vandalisms on temples. His orthodox rule and acts of violence were unprecedented. No state has ever witnessed such repression of BC, ST and Muslim minorities," Chandrababu said. He said they are attacking the legislatures, the administration, the judiciary, the constitutional institutions and the media.

In this backdrop, he urged the youth not only to stand on their own feet but also to shoulder the responsibility of motivating the society. Chandrababu suggested that it should contribute to the development of the state and the progress of the future.