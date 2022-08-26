Chandrababu alleges YSRCP govt. of creating atrocities in Kuppam

TDP national president and former chief minister Chandrababu visited Kuppam constituency on the third day. He visited the model colony and addressed the people. He mentioned that during the TDP regime, the construction of a model colony with 650 houses was started and it was planned to give three thousand people under the one plus three system. He said that the expansion of houses was stopped after YS Jagan came to power.



Naidu demanded to give another 10,000 houses if he has love on the Kuppam. He accused of committing atrocities against the Kuppam constituency and incensed that Anna canteen set up to provide food for poor was destroyed.

He said TDP is the party that provides food to the poor and asserted that the government is obstructing them with police and doing dirty politics. He questioned whether Jagan would have walked out if he had acted like a dictator when he was the CM.