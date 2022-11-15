Chandrababu and Lokesh expresses condolences on the death of Superstar Krishna

TDP national president and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu mourned over the death of Tollywood stalwart Ghattamaneni Krishna and said that the Telugu film industry has lost a great man and paid condolences on the death of superstar Krishna.

He said that the death of actor, former MP Krishna who called as producer's hero, actor and superstar in the Telugu film industry, was shocking and a great loss for the film industry. With Krishna's death, a wonderful film era seems to have ended.

కృష్ణగారి మరణంతో ఒక అద్భుత సినీశకం ముగిసినట్లయింది. ఇటీవలే తల్లిని, ఇప్పుడు తండ్రిని కూడా కోల్పోయిన మహేష్ బాబుకు ఇది తీరని వేదన. ఈ బాధ నుంచి త్వరగా కోలుకునే మనోధైర్యాన్ని ఆయనకు ఇవ్వాలని భగవంతుని కోరుకుంటూ.. వారి కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతిని తెలియజేస్తున్నాను.(2/2) — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) November 15, 2022

He said he would pray for God to give strength to Mahesh Babu, who recently lost his mother and now his father. "I express my deepest sympathy to his family members,'' said Chandrababu.



TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh also condoled the death of superstar Krishna on Twitter. He said that he is praying to God that his soul may rest in peace and expressed his deepest condolences to bereaved family members.