Group-1 Officers’ body demands equal pay scale for all posts

Hyderabad: The Telangana Group-1 Officers Association has urged the government to provide equal pay to all the Group-1 posts.
The Group-1 officers under the leadership of Telangana Group-1 Officers Association president and general secretary Mamindla Chandrashekhar Goud and Hanmanthu Naik met the chairman of the PRC Shiva Shankar on Wednesday. The president said that there were three types of differences in the salaries of Group-1 posts appointed through Group-1 notification and they submitted proposals to the government to ensure equal salaries for all Group-1 posts.
Similarly, the PRC Commission was urged to provide proposals to the government for setting up Telangana Administrative Service with Group-1 officers, for considering the posts in Group-1 services as State Civil Services and appointing Group-1 officers as additional collectors of local bodies. Since it takes years for promotions in many departments, they asked to see that a time-bound promotion was made.
The Association has demanded that the old pension scheme should be revised on the lines of the Central government for employees appointed through the notifications issued before 2004. President Mamindla Chandrashekhar Goud, general secretary Hanumanthu Naik, officers Venu Madhava Reddy, Harikishan, Ramesh, Anita Grace, Jayashree, Venkanna, Vijay, Nagaraju, Yadagiri, Somasekhar, Yunus, Maithri Priya, Prashanthi, Papaiah and others participated.