Chandrababu and Lokesh wishes Pawan Kalyan on his birthday

On the occasion of the birthday of Jana Sena Party chief and Tollywood actor Pawan Star Pawan Kalyan, celebrities from film, politics and other fields pouring wishes through social media. Fans are celebrating birthdays in the two Telugu states and many service programs were undertaken.











Meanwhile, TDP chief Chandrababu and National General Secretary Nara Lokesh wished the actor turned politician through their Twitter handle. "Happy birthday to popular film actor and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan,". TDP chief Chandrababu tweeted and added that he would sincerely wish God to bless him with good health and happiness.









The TDP National general secretary Nara Lokesh also conveyed wishes to Pawan Kalyan by writing, "wishing you a very happy birthday brother."