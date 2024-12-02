  • Menu
Pawan Kalyan arrives at CM Chandrababu residence, received warm welcome

Pawan Kalyan arrives at CM Chandrababu residence, received warm welcome
In a notable political meeting, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan are scheduled to meet for lunch to deliberate on three pressing issues that could significantly impact the political landscape of Andhra Pradesh.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has arrived at the Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's residence a while ago as part of the lunch meeting. The duo will deliberate on three pressing issues that could significantly impact the political landscape of Andhra Pradesh.

Their discussions will revolve around rice smuggling from Kakinada, the finalization of candidates for the three Rajya Sabha by-polls, and the list of names for nominated posts.

