Chandrababu announces compensation to flood victims, to be disbursed from September 17

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced the government's commitment to modernizing the Eleru canal during his visit to flood-affected regions ofKakinada district. Speaking at a meeting held in Rajupalem of Kirlampudi Mandal, he attributed the hardships faced by residents to the negligence of the previous government in managing key projects.

The CM reported that the Eleru reservoir experienced a sudden influx of 47,000 cusecs of flood water, leading to widespread flooding in many areas. Thanks to the prompt actions of the district collector, the situation was managed effectively. However, the impact was still significant, with approximately 65,000 acres of crops reported as damaged due to the floods.

In response to the devastation, Naidu announced that the government would provide compensation of Rs. 25,000 per hectare for the affected agricultural lands. Additionally, plans are in place to construct new houses for residents whose homes were damaged and to offer Rs. 10,000 for each vehicle that suffered damages during the floods.

The Chief Minister assured that compensation for the victims would be disbursed by the 17th of this month, emphasizing the government's dedication to supporting those who have endured the natural disaster.