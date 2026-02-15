Traffic Jam During Mahashivratri Celebrations at Kotappakonda

Mahashivratri festivities are currently underway at Kotappakonda in Palnadu district. Devotees from Guntur district and neighbouring areas are flocking to the hill in large numbers.

The influx of vehicles and the movement of devotees have caused significant traffic congestion, with vehicles halted for kilometres at Petruvaripalem on Vinukonda Road.

Passengers are facing considerable difficulties, as the parking area at Kotappakonda is located far from the site, requiring devotees to walk long distances to reach the shrine.