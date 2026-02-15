  1. Home
  2. Hans
  3. Education & Careers
Hans

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 results to be announced soon

  • Created On:  15 Feb 2026 5:00 PM IST
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 results to be announced soon
X

The results of the JEE Main Session 1 for admissions to BTech and BArch courses at NITs, IITs, and Triple ITs for 2026-27 will be released later today, with the NTA making necessary arrangements.

Originally scheduled for 12th February, the results were postponed to 16th February. The exams were conducted online in 10 shifts from 21st to 29th January across various centres nationwide. The Paper 2 exam for B Arch and B Planning took place on 29th January.

Over 1.35 million students appeared for the exams across India. The NTA is set to publish the first phase results today.

Tags

JEE Main Session 1results 2026NTA engineering entrance examBTech BArch admissionsJEE Mainnational entrance test
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

‘What’s Up Naresh’ new glimpse showcases a fresh take on modern romance

‘What’s Up Naresh’ new glimpse showcases a fresh take on modern romance

National News

More
Share it
X