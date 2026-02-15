JEE Main 2026 Session 1 results to be announced soon

The results of the JEE Main Session 1 for admissions to BTech and BArch courses at NITs, IITs, and Triple ITs for 2026-27 will be released later today, with the NTA making necessary arrangements.

Originally scheduled for 12th February, the results were postponed to 16th February. The exams were conducted online in 10 shifts from 21st to 29th January across various centres nationwide. The Paper 2 exam for B Arch and B Planning took place on 29th January.

Over 1.35 million students appeared for the exams across India. The NTA is set to publish the first phase results today.