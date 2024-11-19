Chandrababu announces village roads will be constructed similar to National Highways

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu revealed that the Andhra Pradesh government is prioritizing the construction of roads in rural areas, akin to the standard of national highways. Addressing the Legislative Assembly, Naidu emphasized the poor condition of existing roads throughout the state and underscored the government's commitment to enhancing infrastructure in villages.

The Chief Minister disclosed plans for a new road construction policy, which will initially be implemented in the joint East and West Godavari districts. If the initiative receives positive feedback from residents, it will subsequently roll out across the state. Naidu noted that the dilapidated state of roads has caused substantial difficulties for the public, and the government's objective is to build high-quality roads that would facilitate the collection of tolls from heavy vehicles without inconveniencing local communities.

"It's essential to seek the opinion of the people before implementing this policy," Naidu stated, assuring that there would be no toll fees for travel between rural areas and mandal centers. Instead, tolls would only be collected on new roads once vehicles pass the mandal center, with exemptions for autos, bikes, and tractors.

The Chief Minister explained that quality roads could transform the rural landscape and promote development. He expressed confidence that the engagement of leading outsourcing agencies for road construction would ensure high standards in the project.

Encouraging public representatives to advocate for the outsourcing policy, Naidu indicated that most local MLAs expressed their support for the initiative during the assembly session. He reiterated that the new policy would not be enforced unilaterally but would be implemented with community approval and involvement.

"This is a proposal aimed at the betterment of rural infrastructure," Naidu concluded, asserting that convincing people about the benefits of the new policy would be crucial for its success. The government envisions that enhanced road connectivity will lead to significant improvements in the quality of life in rural Andhra Pradesh.