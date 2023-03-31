Chandrababu appreciates farmers on completion of 1200 days for Amaravati movement

TDP national president and former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said that there is justice in the movement of Amaravati farmers in the capital region and opined that there is truth in the movement. He said Amaravati movement will succeed. He tweeted on the occasion of farmers movement reaching 1200 days.



Chandrababu appreciated the fighting spirit of the farmers. He said that the Amaravati movement is moving ahead against the restrictions, harassment and shackles of the YSRCP government.

In another tweet, Chandrababu mentioned CM Jagan's previous comments on the KIA industry. Remembering Jagan's comments as the leader of the opposition that he would expel KIA after coming to power, Naidu questioned YS Jagan to answer on the comments.











Chandrababu posted videos on Twitter referring to Lokesh's selfie challenges by writing Can you answer Mr Jagan.