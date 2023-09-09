Lokesh protest in Konaseema over Naidu arrest, RTC buses halted in Puttaparthi

After hearing the news of his father Chandrababu Naidu arrest, TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh tried to go to Nandyal. However, he was stopped by the police in Konaseema. CI Govindaraju intercepted the Lokesh at Pudalada Yuvagalam camp site, which led to an argument with the CI. He expressed anger as to how they could prevent him from giving any kind of notice and questioned does he not have the right to visit his father. Lokesh protested by sitting on the floor.

Nara Lokesh further took to Twitter and slammed YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for acting in veneagance. He asked how can that arrest Naidu without giving prior notices and without an FIR.

Meanwhile, APSRTC officials have learned to have taken precautionary measures after Chandrababu's arrest. The RTC officials moved the RTC buses to the depot in Puttaparthi in advance. As a result, the entire premises of the RTC bus stand in Puttaparthi is seen empty. Passengers are facing severe difficulties.

The CID police arrested him in Nandyala. Police arrested Chandrababu at 5 am. The CID issued a notice under Section 50(1) of the CrPC and arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.