Chandrababu attends NDA leaders meet in Delhi

An important meeting of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders is currently underway, hosted at the residence of BJP national president JP Nadda. Notable attendees include Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Rammohan Naidu, several Union ministers, and prominent NDA party leaders.

The agenda for this meeting centers around the latest political developments in the country, recent incidents in Parliament, and the coalition's next course of action. A particularly controversial topic is Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks concerning Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, which have sparked significant political controversy.

During the discussions, NDA leaders are expected to deliberate on enhancing coordination among allies and formulating a robust response to Congress. Additionally, the meeting will address several critical legislative matters, including the Jamili Election Bill, which is set to be sent for Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) scrutiny, and strategies relating to the Waqf Act Amendment Bill.

Other pressing issues on the agenda include the ongoing protests by farmers at the borders of Delhi, as well as seat-sharing arrangements among alliance parties for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for next year. The meeting aims to solidify the NDA's strategy in navigating these challenges and maintaining political stability within the coalition.