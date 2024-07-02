Chandrababu Babu to Conduct Review on Sand, Roads, and Essential Prices

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is set to conduct a review on the functioning of three key departments today. The focus will be on the control of prices of sand, roads, and essential commodities.

During the review, discussions will be held on potential changes and additions to be made in the state's sand policy. Additionally, the CM will address the issue of alleged sand mafia dealings that took place under the previous government, particularly under the leadership of Peddireddy. There were previous allegations that the Annamaiya Dam was compromised due to the illegal activities of the sand mafia during that time.

In the past, the TDP had criticized the former YCP government for neglecting road construction projects. To address this, the government will prioritize road repairs moving forward. A white paper on the current situation in the capital city of Amaravati will also be released tomorrow.

Minister Narayana is overseeing the final preparations for the release of the white paper and will provide a briefing to CM Chandrababu before its publication. This review is expected to shed light on key issues affecting the state's infrastructure and essential services.