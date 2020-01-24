Chandrababu briefs governor about Legislative council proceedings, complains on ministers

After an hour-long press meet in which the former chief minister and TDP national president who took a dig at YSRCP members had met with Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan on Friday. Chandrababu Naidu has reportedly briefed the governor on the developments in the Council.

The TDP child has said to have complained about the ministers and members of the YCP over their rude behaviour in both the houses and also sought the intervention on the three capital issue and the repeal of legislative council issue and the cases on the media.

Earlier in the press meet, Naidu fumed at YSRCP for the way the YSRCP has misbehaved in the two legislative houses. He accused the government of provoking the marshals to get rid of the opposition members from the House.