Chandrababu condoles death of Varupula Raja, says a loss to TDP

TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu has expressed deep shock over the death of TDP leader and TDP in-charge of Prattipadu constituency Varupula Raja (46). Chandrababu expressed deep sorrow after learning about Raja's death due to heart attack. He said that Raja's death is a great loss for the party. Chandrababu expressed his deepest condolences to the members of the Raja's family.

Varupula Raja (46) died of suicide on Saturday. He suffered a heart attack at night and was immediately rushed to the nearby Kakinada Surya Global Hospital. Raja's condition worsened and he was rushed to the local Apollo Hospital. However, the doctors gave treatment to no avail and revealed that Raja died.

TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh has expressed shock that the sudden death of close friend TDP leader and Prattipadu Constituency TDP in-charge Varupula Raja has shocked. He said that the family of Telugu Desam has lost a young leader. Lokesh said that the death of Raja, who had a bright future in politics, is a great loss for TDP. My deepest condolences to Raja's family.

