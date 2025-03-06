Chandrababu congratulates newly elected MLCs, PM Modi responds in Telugu

In a significant political development, candidates from the coalition party have emerged victorious in the MLC elections for graduates in Andhra Pradesh. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate the winning candidates, garnering attention for his endorsement of the election outcome.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to Naidu's tweet, also posting in Telugu to extend his congratulations to the NDA candidates who secured victories in the elections. In his message, PM Modi emphasized the commitment of both the NDA government at the Center and in Andhra Pradesh to serve the people. He expressed optimism that the partnerships will elevate the state's development to new heights.

Reacting to the Prime Minister's acknowledgment, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed his gratitude, stating, "On behalf of the NDA parties in the state, I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I believe that under your leadership, the NDA will achieve many more successes both in the country and in the state." Naidu further voiced his hope for the all-around development of citizens from various sectors under NDA governance.