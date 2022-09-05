Chandrababu conveys Teacher's Day wishes to teachers, says they are treated as God

The TDP national president and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu has wished all the teachers on the occasion of Teachers Day celebrated today across the country. He said that we are a society that considers the Teachers as God. Naidu tweeted to this effect.



Against this backdrop, Chandrababu has taken a dig at the YSRCP government for the way they are treating teachers and opined that it is unfortunate that the teachers who are in a position of honor are being harassed by the government.



He is enraged over the fact that the teachers are being given non-teaching tasks and are destroying the standards of education. Chandrababu found fault with the government for suppressing the teachers on raising their issues.



He demanded that the state government should open up to the crisis brought about in the name of reforms in the education department and asked to treat the teachers who provide education with respect.

గురుపూజోత్సవం వేళా గురువులకు జీతాల చెల్లింపు చెయ్యక పోవడమే ఈ ప్రభుత్వం ఇచ్చే గౌరవమా? సిపిఎస్‌ రద్దు కోసం అడగకూడదు. ఖాళీగా ఉన్న ఉపాధ్యాయ పోస్టుల భర్తీని అప్పుకోసం తాకట్టు పెట్టినా నోరెత్తకూడదు. పాఠశాలల విలీనం పేరిట విద్యను బాలబాలికలకు దూరం చేస్తుంటే మాట్లాడకూడదు.(2/3) — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) September 5, 2022



