Chandrababu demands AP govt. action on Telugu youth trapped in Cambodia
In a recent development, Telugu Desam leader Chandrababu Naidu has called on the state government to focus on the issue regarding the plight of Telugu youth trapped in Cambodia. Chandrababu has written a letter to the Chief Secretary of the State Government, urging for immediate action to bring back the hundreds of youth who have been deceived by fake agencies promising employment opportunities in Cambodia.
According to reports, the issue of Telugu youth being trapped and suffering in Cambodia has come to light during an NIA investigation. Chandrababu criticized the state government for not taking any steps to assist the affected youth and demanded that arrangements be made to bring them back to the state at the earliest.
Chandrababu also appealed to the central government to intervene and assist in bringing the victims back to the state as early as possible.