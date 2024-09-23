Chandrababu directs officials to prepare proposals for High Court Bench in Kurnool

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu announced plans to establish a High Court bench in Kurnool, in alignment with promises made during the electoral campaign. During a review meeting of the Law Department held at the Secretariat on Monday, the Chief Minister directed state officials to prepare and send the necessary proposals to the central government.

Naidu emphasized that a resolution to set up the High Court bench will be presented in the upcoming Cabinet meeting, reinforcing the government's commitment to this initiative.

In addition to the High Court bench, the Chief Minister expressed his vision for the establishment of an International Law School by the Bar Council of India Trust on a sprawling 100-acre campus in Amaravati. He urged authorities to expedite the process of creating an institution of international standards, akin to the renowned National Law School of India University in Bangalore and the India International University of Legal Education and Research in Goa.

Furthermore, as outlined in the ruling party's manifesto, Naidu highlighted the provision of a monthly honorarium of ₹10,000 for junior lawyers. He instructed relevant authorities to initiate the process for disbursing these funds and suggested the creation of a dedicated training academy for junior legal practitioners.



The meeting also featured a presentation on the prosecution department, where the Chief Minister stressed the need to increase the conviction rate in registered cases. He called for quicker investigations and assured that measures would be adopted to ensure that wrongdoers are held accountable.



Addressing the issue of government property protection, Naidu maintained that while litigation is necessary to safeguard public assets, the government should not engage in frivolous disputes that could lead to unnecessary legal complications. He concluded by calling for a comprehensive review of the Justice Department, tasking officials to gather more detailed insights to improve legal processes in the state.

