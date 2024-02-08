Live
- Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam held in Hindupur municipality
- Startups returning to India despite hefty tax bill: India's appeal for startups despite tax challenges
- Haryana CM expresses gratitude to PM for Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh, Narasimha Rao, Swaminathan
- Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series set to launch in India this month
- LIC sells Rs. 75.20 crore equities in Indiabulls Housing Finance
- Udayagiri Constituency YSRCP Co-ordinator meets Nellore collector
- Want to play T20 WC and finish there: Warner hints at his T20I retirement
- TMC brings Privilege Motion against 6 BJP legislators, including LoP
- Prathi Adugu Prajala Kosam padayatra held in Kovuru
- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Introduces 'One Time Water Bill Settlement Scheme' To Address Billing Issues
Just In
Chandrababu express displeasure over delayed invitation regarding appointment of state information commissioners.
TDP leader Chandrababu expressed his displeasure with AP government regarding the appointment of state information commissioners
TDP leader Chandrababu expressed his displeasure with AP government regarding the appointment of state information commissioners. The state government sent a letter to Chandrababu, who is a member of the committee, asking him to attend a meeting on the matter. However, Chandrababu criticized the last-minute notification and stated that he would be unavailable due to prior commitments on the scheduled day. He suggested that providing the information at least two weeks in advance would allow for more meaningful discussions.
Chandrababu sent letters to the General Administration Department, requesting the biodata of the applicants for the commissioner positions. He emphasized the importance of knowing their details and qualifications. He mentioned that the government had sent a letter on the 5th of the month, inviting him to the selection committee meeting, but he believed that a two-week notice should be provided. Chandrababu also wrote a letter to the Special Principal Secretary, expressing his objections to receiving a notice one day before the Upalokayukta Selection Committee meeting. He disagreed with the provision that allows advocates with at least 25 years of practice in the High Court to be eligible for the post of Upalokayukta, stating that it goes against the Advocates Act.