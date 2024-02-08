Chandrababu express displeasure over delayed invitation regarding appointment of state information commissioners.

TDP leader Chandrababu expressed his displeasure with AP government regarding the appointment of state information commissioners. The state government sent a letter to Chandrababu, who is a member of the committee, asking him to attend a meeting on the matter. However, Chandrababu criticized the last-minute notification and stated that he would be unavailable due to prior commitments on the scheduled day. He suggested that providing the information at least two weeks in advance would allow for more meaningful discussions.

Chandrababu sent letters to the General Administration Department, requesting the biodata of the applicants for the commissioner positions. He emphasized the importance of knowing their details and qualifications. He mentioned that the government had sent a letter on the 5th of the month, inviting him to the selection committee meeting, but he believed that a two-week notice should be provided. Chandrababu also wrote a letter to the Special Principal Secretary, expressing his objections to receiving a notice one day before the Upalokayukta Selection Committee meeting. He disagreed with the provision that allows advocates with at least 25 years of practice in the High Court to be eligible for the post of Upalokayukta, stating that it goes against the Advocates Act.