Chandrababu fires at CM Jagan over cases against Media, says It's a dishonour for the state

The former chief minister and TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu took a dig at the ruling YSRCP government stating that the state has lost its glory with the insensitive decisions of the chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. In the press note released, the TDP chief has condemned the cases against the media and termed it as a dishonour for the state.

"As soon as coming to power, the government has banned channels from broadcasting the assembly sessions," Naidu said. Naidu, as popularly known as alleged the government of threatening the media houses by bringing them under GO 2430.

Speaking about the Nirbhaya cases against the media persons, Naidu slammed at government stating that there were no such incidents of media taking objectionable photographs of the police. "It is merely part of their duty taking photographs," Naidu opined.