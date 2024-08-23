Chandrababu flays Jagan at Grama Sabha in Konaseema

Live
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has flayed former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy during his address at a Gramasabha organised by B.R. Ambedkar in Vanapally.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has flayed former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy during his address at a Gramasabha organised by B.R. Ambedkar in Vanapally. Naidu alleged that Reddy ruled "under the curtain" for five years, claiming that many schools were closed and trees were cut down to facilitate meetings and tours during the YCP administration.
Further speaking, Chief Minister highlighted the achievements of his administration, stating that the NDA government is dedicated to benefiting the poor. "Ours is a simple governance. Works should be done for the needs of the village, not for the contractors," he asserted.
He further announced that the government had allocated Rs. 4,500 crores to provide 100 working days through the employment guarantee scheme, benefiting 54 lakh families across the state. Naidu also claimed that during the previous regime, only 57 percent of the citizens participated in voting while asserting that 93 percent of the people were left uninformed. He criticized Reddy's government for failing to maintain 43 percent of the streetlights installed during the TDP era.