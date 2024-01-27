Chandrababu flays YS Jagan in Pileru Ra Kadali Ra meeting, says people are ready to defeat YSRCP

Chandrababu Naidu, the Chief of the Telugu Desam Party criticised Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy in public meetings held under the name "Ra.. Kadalira." Naidu has been accusing the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) of causing distress among the people of Andhra Pradesh. In a recent meeting in Pileru, Naidu referred to the "Siddham" meeting organized by the YSRCP in Visakhapatnam, claiming that they are using corrupt money to prepare for election campaigns.

Naidu claimed that the people are ready to defeat Jagan and his party. He also alleged that Jagan has been unable to find suitable candidates for the elections and stated that the youth, farmers, and government employees are determined to remove Jagan from power and bring TDP.

Naidu declared that the war has begun and that they are prepared for the "Kurukshetra dharma war" alongside their ally, the Janasena Party. He criticized Jagan for failing to deliver on development, projects, and industries, claiming that there has been no significant progress in these areas under his rule.

Naidu emphasized his commitment to the development of Rayalaseema, a region in Andhra Pradesh, claiming that he has worked towards making it a prosperous region. He mentioned the allocation of funds for projects like Handriniva and Galeru Nagiri, expressing disappointment that Jagan did not contribute any funds towards these initiatives.

Naidu's public meetings have been focused on criticizing Jagan's governance and rallying support against him and his party.