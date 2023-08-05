Chandrababu flays YSRCP govt for neglecting irrigation projects

TIRUPATI: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu flayed the negligence of the ruling YSRCP in completing the pending irrigation projects in the state. During the last four and half years the state government has destroyed the irrigation projects due to which people started revolting. TDP also started ‘Yudha Bheri’ to expose the government’s failure in taking the irrigation projects forward to build public consciousness on the fateful developments.



Speaking to the media in Tirupati on Saturday, he recalled that there are five major rivers in the state – Vamsadhara, Nagavali, Godavari, Krishna and Penna along with 69 other small rivers. If the five major rivers are interlinked, the state can drive away water shortages. The neighbouring state has been constructing projects on Tungabhadra and Alamatti which the state government could not object.

If Godavari waters are used properly it will be very useful. About 2000 tmc water is going waste into the sea, he mentioned. TDP government has planned several projects and implemented them which were completely neglected by the present government. “I have tried to complete the projects on fast track which were pending for long and slept at some of the projects. In the process completed several projects. While Handri Neeva canal was 90 percent completed during the TDP regime but this government has not completed the remaining 10 percent works.

YSRCP government has resorted to corruption in irrigation projects but has not focused on completing them he said. “I wanted to bring Godavari waters to Banakacharla which is the gateway of Rayalaseema through which several parts of the area could get assured waters. But this government has completely neglected them”, he mentioned.

Naidu recalled that TDP government has spent Rs.68293 crores (9.63 percent) on irrigation projects during 2014-19 while YSRCP has spent Rs.22165 crores (2.35 percent) from 2019 to 2023. For Rayalaseema projects, TDP government has spent Rs.12441 cr in five years while YSRCP government spent only Rs.2011 cr in four years.

During the press conference, Naidu mentioned the Friday’s violence and criticised the YSRCP activists for attacking the Amara Raja bus on Saturday as part of the bandh call given by it. He later proceeded to visit Balaji and Mallemadugu reservoirs near Karakambadi.