Police used to target political opponents: Bommai

Gadag: Although Anjali had lodged a death threat complaint, the police did not arrest the accused and indirectly caused Anjali’s murder, said former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and alleged that the police are being used to suppress political opponents in the state.

Speaking to the media in Gadag on Thursday, he lashed out at the state government on the Hubli Neha and Anjali murder case. There is complete failure of the police in this case. The accused in the Anjali murder case had threatened that he would kill her just like Neha Hiremath Anjali’s family has also complained about this. This murder could have been avoided if the police had arrested the accused. He lashed out that the police indirectly caused the murder by not preventing the murder.

Bommai said law and order has completely deteriorated in the state. The police are being used to kill political opponents. The police are busy filing cases against opposition activists. The police are fully involved in the trade of cards, matka, clubs, sand businesses. They got posting after paying a lot of bribe. The officials and the entire state government is mired in corruption. The whole system is completely messed up. He made a serious allegation that the Congress government is responsible for the deterioration of law and order.

Goondas are roaming freely and fearlessly in the state. There is no safety for the lives of common people and girls in the state. There is an atmosphere of fear, an atmosphere of hooliganism in the state. “ We did not do politics in Neha’s case. A murder on a college campus in broad daylight, but should I just sit back? If the Congress leaders were in the opposition party, would they just sit together? A person enters the house of Anjali and kills her. Where did the situation come from? On one side, Neha is murdered in the midst of a thousand students.

On the other hand, Anjali was murdered by forcibly entering the house. Is this not a Goonda Raj? Both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister Dr Parameshwara were not doing anything.

At the same time, Bommai, who questioned why Home Minister Parameshwar, did not come when Neha was killed, and did not speed up the investigation. Even when Anjali is killed, they are indifferent. A minority woman was gang-raped in Haveri district but did not look back. In Belgaum district, a Dalit woman was undressed but could not do anything ? The Congress must owe a reply that on whose favour they were, Bommai said.