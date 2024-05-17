Shortage of teaching staff: TN border district falls from 7th to 24th place in SSLC examination

Chamarajanagara: The border district Chamarajanagar is one of the backward districts in the state. The parents are expressing growing concerns about the quality of education in government schools, citing a range of infrastructure challenges. Chief among these concerns are the persistent shortage of teachers and inadequate school facilities, which are adversely impacting the learning environment and academic performance in the region.

A shortage of qualified teachers coupled with a dire need for classroom repairs has exacerbated the situation in primary and secondary schools across the district. Currently, there is a shortfall of 923 teachers in primary schools, with only 2076 out of the required 2999 positions filled. Similarly, high schools face a deficit of 205 teachers out of the 810 needed, with only 605 positions occupied. The consequences of this teacher shortage were evident in the recent SSLC examination results, which saw Chamarajanagar district slipping to 24th place from its previous 7th place ranking. Despite efforts by the education department to address staffing shortages through the deployment of guest teachers, the failure to recruit an adequate number of permanent staff persists.

Moreover, the deteriorating condition of school infrastructure, with 257 rooms deemed unusable and 97 requiring urgent repairs, further compounds the challenges faced by students and educators alike. Addressing these issues requires a concerted effort from the government to attract students back to government schools by enhancing facilities and creating a conducive learning environment. Upgrading infrastructure, recruiting qualified teachers, and ensuring timely repairs to school buildings are essential steps in this process.

By prioritizing the revitalization of government schools, particularly in border districts like Chamarajanagar, the government can bolster enrolment and provide students with the quality education they deserve. It is imperative that necessary interventions are made to safeguard the future of education in the region.