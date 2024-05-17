Mangalorean arrested by NIA, granted bail by Delhi High Court

Mangaluru: Former MLA late BM Idinabba’s grandson, Umar Abdul Rehman who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in August 2021 on charges of having connections with terror organisations, has been given bail by the Delhi High Court. Ammar Abdul Rahman was arrested on the charge of being in contact with ISIS.

He was arrested by the National Investigation Agency under the UAPA Act. But Rahman filed an application for bail in the trial court questioning the arrest. But an appeal was filed in the Delhi High Court after the bail was refused. At present, the Delhi High Court has granted bail in the absence of additional evidence after a long trial.

“Having an ISIS flag and pamphlet on his mobile phone is not additional evidence that he is a terrorist,” said the High Court, which granted bail. According to the court, “Attraction towards an extremist organisation cannot be termed as an extremist attachment. Downloading pro-ISIS videos, and listening to speeches cannot be brought under the UAPA Act. Sections 38 and 39 of the UAPA cannot be used to impose punishment using this evidence the court observed. This is a big relief, say the family circles of Ammar Abdul Rehman who reside in Mangaluru and got the copy of the court order.

The NIA has already filed a charge sheet against many people in connection with the case. The NIA, who arrested Ammar Abdul Rehman along with his daughter-in-law Deepti Marla alias Maryam, “The accused’s mobile phone was found with pictures of terrorist Osama bin Laden, ISIS flags, fragments of pro-ISIS speeches,” NIA said.

“Through all this, he cannot be linked to ISIS. Because these are available on the internet in today’s digital age. Anyone interested can download it on mobile, computer “the court said.

NIA has also charged that Deepti Alias Mariam started working for ISIS through an Instagram page called Chronicle Foundation. She then worked for ISIS as instructed by her husband Anas Abdul Rahman, relative Ammar Abdul Rahman. She has around 15 fake social media accounts. She converted Madesh Perumal, who was previously arrested by the NIA, to work for ISIS.

The NIA has complained that till now about 10 youths have been converted and joined ISIS. The NIA has also submitted a chargesheet against the accused- Deepti Marla alias Maryam, Idinabba’s grandson Ammar Abdul Rahman, Mohammad Waqar Laan aka Wilson Kashmiri, Miza Siddique, Shifa Haris aka Aisha, Obaid Hamid Matta, Madesh Shankar aka Abdullah, Muzamil Hasan Bhatt.