Apple to Start iPhone 16 Display Production in June: All Details

Anticipation for the iPhone 16 series is growing as new leaks and rumours circulate about Apple's next generation of smartphones. Recently, a notable leak has surfaced, indicating that Apple will commence display production for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro in June. Here's a comprehensive overview of what to expect from the upcoming iPhone 16 series.



Apple iPhone 16 Display Production



According to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by display analyst Ross Young, Apple plans to start producing the display panels for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro next month. This production phase is expected to see the highest volume of displays produced for any month this year. The new iPhone 16 series is set to feature significant changes in screen sizes, particularly for the Pro models. Leaks and dummy images suggest a noticeable size increase, with the iPhone 16 Pro potentially sporting a 6.3-inch display and the iPhone 16 Pro Max featuring a 6.9-inch display. The standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to maintain their current sizes of 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches, respectively.





NEWS: Mass production of OLED screens for the iPhone 16 lineup will kick off in June, according to @DSCCRoss



Displays of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro will begin production next month, whereas those of the iPhone 16 Plus and iPhone 16 Pro Max will increase later in the summer pic.twitter.com/4V1DDEZYZ1 — Supercharged (@spercharged) May 16, 2024





Expected Specifications



As the launch date approaches, speculated to be less than four months away, Apple appears to be ramping up preparations for its new iPhone lineup. The iPhone 16 series is rumoured to include advanced AI features, enhancing the overall user experience and device functionality. Additionally, mass production of the devices is expected to begin soon, although no official updates on this front have been provided yet.

In terms of hardware, the upcoming iPhones are likely to be powered by a new generation of A-series chipsets, promising improved performance and efficiency. Enhanced camera features are also anticipated, continuing Apple's trend of delivering top-notch photography capabilities. Another exciting rumour is the introduction of new buttons: an Action Button in the standard iPhone 16 model and a Capture Button in the Pro model, potentially adding new levels of interactivity and functionality.



While these details provide a glimpse into what the iPhone 16 series may offer, official specifications and features will be confirmed at Apple's expected launch event in September. Until then, tech enthusiasts will eagerly await further updates and leaks regarding this highly anticipated release.