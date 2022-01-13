Chandrababu flays YSRCP govt. over death of TDP activist in Macherla, assures support to kin

The Telugu Desam Party national president Chandrababu Naidu has strongly condemned the assassination of TDP village president Thota Chandraiah in Gundlapadu in Macharla constituency of Guntur district. Chandrababu is going to Gundlapadu to visit Chandraya's family. In response to the assassination, Naidu alleged that tens of activists had already lost their lives in the state during the YSRCP rule.



He said attacks were being carried out to intimidate the TDP cadre and people who are turning against the YSRCP rule. "There have been dozens of political assassinations so far in Palanadu alone," he said.



The former chief minister further recalled that TDP leaders Bonda Uma and Buddha Venkanna were attacked while attending a party function during the local body elections last year. He opined that the YSRCP atrocities could have been prevented if the police had taken strict action.



Chandrababu was incensed that those who attacked the opposition leaders had been given positions and posts. Chandrababu assured that TDP would be there for the family of the deceased Chandraiah.



The TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh also condemned the death of activist and alleged the government of resorting to atrocities against opposition. He said government is attacking the opposition for questioning the government on polices.