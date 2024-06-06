Chandrababu gives directions to TDP MPs, says should work for people

In a recent meeting of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), party leader Chandrababu Naidu provided crucial guidance to the newly elected MPs. The meeting, held on Thursday, focused on the responsibilities of the MPs at both the center and state levels. Chandrababu emphasized the importance of using the success granted by the people responsibly to serve society.

Chandrababu also highlighted the need for TDP MPs to prioritise the interests of the state in their actions and decisions. He cautioned them against straying from democratic systems and reminded them that adherence to the system is essential for long-term success. Chandrababu urged MPs to work together for the benefit of the state and warned against complacency in their positions.

He pledged to listen to all topics and interact regularly with MPs, emphasizing the importance of unity within the party. Chandrababu also expressed gratitude to party workers and leaders for their dedication and sacrifice, acknowledging their role in the party's success.

As Chandrababu prepares to take oath on the 12th of this month, he called upon the newly elected MPs to work diligently for the interests of the state in Delhi. He praised the current team of MPs, comparing them to past successful teams within the party and urging them to work together effectively.