Telugu Desam Party national president and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu hailed NTR as a great man who gave a new definition to politics and lit up the lives of millions. Chandrababu, Balakrishna and others paid tributes at NTR Ghat on the occasion of NTR's 25th death anniversary.

On this occasion, Chandrababu recalled the services of NTR through his Twitter platform. "Even though 25 years have passed since Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, who spread the self-respect and fame of Telugu people to the world, has passed away, his aura seems to be still visible," Chandrababu tweeted.









Chandrababu hailed NTR as a great leader who shared the power of the state with the weaker sections of the society. He pioneered the welfare state by providing food, shelter and clothing to the poor. Chandrababu said that the real tribute to NTR was the re-establishment of the development.

On the other hand, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh said NTR had proved that hard work all is needed for a man to grow heights. He tweeted that the aspirations of great leader would be prevailed.



