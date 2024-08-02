Live
Just In
Chandrababu Hails Successful Pension Distribution, lauds employees involved in it
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu praised the efficient distribution of pensions, reporting that 97.54 percent were successfully disbursed within a single day. On the first day of the program, a remarkable Rs. 2,737 crore was allocated to provide increased pensions for 64 lakh beneficiaries at their homes, marking an unprecedented achievement in the state's history.
Chandrababu emphasized the government's commitment to the financial security of elderly individuals, disabled persons, and other beneficiaries, stating, "Increased pensions will ensure the lives of the poor." He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all government employees and officials involved in making this initiative a success.
The Chief Minister acknowledged the pivotal role that government employees play in the administration, noting, "They are key to executing any positive initiatives for the people." He also highlighted that salaries for government employees were disbursed on the same day, stating, "Despite financial challenges and various obstacles, we released Rs. 5,300 crores to ensure that salaries were delivered on time."