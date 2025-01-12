Chandrababu heads to hometown Naravari palle to celebrate Sankranti

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has arrived in his hometown of Naravari palle to celebrate the Sankranti festival. He departed for Naravari on Sunday and will stay there for three days, engaging with local villagers and participating in various development programs.

Joining him are family members, including Nara Bhuvaneswari, IT Minister Nara Lokesh, his wife Brahmani, and their son Devansh. The Nandamuri family, led by Balakrishna and his wife Vasundhara, along with their son Mokshaja, have already arrived in the village, creating a festive atmosphere as both families come together to celebrate the festival.

As is tradition, CM Chandrababu Naidu will interact with the villagers, inquiring about their welfare and well-being. In light of his visit, strict security arrangements have been put in place to ensure a safe and festive environment in Naravari.

Before arriving in the village, the Chief Minister will make a stop in Tirupati, where he is set to inaugurate a gas distribution program aimed at providing piped gas to households in Tiruchanur. After the event, he will proceed to Naravari village in the evening.

CM Chandrababu Naidu is expected to return to his residence in Undavalli on Tuesday evening, marking another year of celebrations shared by the Nara and Nandamuri families during the Sankranti festival in Naravari palle.