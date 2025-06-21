Chandrababu highlights the benefits of Yoga in Vizag, says it is celebrated in 130 countries

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu emphasised the importance of yoga for both physical and mental well-being during the recent Yoga Andhra programme held in Visakhapatnam. He announced that a record-breaking 144,000 yoga instructors have registered for the event, which aims to celebrate International Yoga Day.

Naidu highlighted the achievement of 22,000 tribal students who set a Guinness World Record with their performance of Surya Namaskar, demonstrating the widespread enthusiasm for yoga in the region. He encouraged attendees to practise yoga for at least an hour each day, asserting that such commitment yields significant benefits.

“Yoga is not merely an exercise; it cultivates discipline and concentration,” he stated, underscoring the broader significance of the practice.

The Chief Minister noted that Yoga Day is celebrated in 130 countries, advocating for its integration into all sports. He expressed his vision of incorporating yoga into the Swarna Andhra 2047 initiative, aiming to promote a healthier and more disciplined society.