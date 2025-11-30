Chandrababu hold teleconference with TDP activists, urges to serve the needy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu conducted a teleconference with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders today, emphasising the importance of grassroots involvement in serving the community.

During the session, Chief Minister Naidu called on all party leaders to actively participate in initiatives aimed at assisting the underprivileged. He underscored that true political leadership is defined by a continuous engagement with the populace and urged leaders to be aware of the difficulties and losses faced by the people in their constituencies.

The Chief Minister specifically highlighted the significance of pension distribution, instructing TDP members to view this activity as a vital service to the poor. He ordered that leaders collaborate in this effort to ensure that assistance reaches those in need.

In related news, CM Chandrababu is set to visit Eluru district tomorrow (Monday) to partake in the pension distribution in Ungutur mandal, at Gollagudem. Following this, he will convene a meeting with party workers to discuss various local issues. Additionally, he will engage with the public during a forum scheduled in Nallamadhu.